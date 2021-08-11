RK Sagar reveals title poster of his next 'The 100'

Hyderabad, Aug 11 Actor R.K. Sagar, who was last seen in the film 'Shaadi Mubarak', has revealed the title poster of his next, 'The 100'.

The title poster introduces Sagar as Vikranth, an IPS officer. In the poster, he is seen in a Khaki uniform with a gun in his hand.

The actor has teamed up with debutant director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar for the film which will be produced under RK Banners.

Billed to be an emotional thriller, the film is said to have an intense story and is high on action.

Shyam K Naidu handles cinematography of the film, which is expected to go on floors soon.

Details of the remaining cast hasn't been revealed yet.

