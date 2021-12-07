Rose McGowan's RICO suit against Harvey Weinstein DISMISSED? know the reasons

Remember Rose McGowan's molestation allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Rose who was the first woman who came forward and revealed the real face of producer Harvey Weinstein.

After which the #MeToo movement started in the country.



McGowan filed a federal suit against Weinstein at the US district court in California in October 2019 alleging that he had sexually assaulted and harassed her. In her lawsuit, she alleged that Weinstein employed "some of the most powerful forces that money can buy".



However, McGowan's case was dismissed by Judge Otis Wright on Monday, December 6. According to reports she failed to prove her point, the judge had given her a deadline till 2 December to file further documents to support her case.



And until now Rose couldn't able to submit any brief in response to the Courts Order and Minute Order," court documents stated. "Accordingly, Plaintiff is deemed to have conceded the two points the Court gave her opportunity to argue in the supplemental brief. Accordingly, the Court concludes that Plaintiff is unable to sufficiently plead a RICO claim, meaning that further amendment would be futile."



According to reports, McGowan's claims have been dismissed and she can never bring this case in court again.

After the court dismissed her claims against the producer Harvey Weinstein,

McGowan slams the US justice system and tweeted Justice in the USA is a joke. By the Lizards for the Lizards is the truth of your sick system," she wrote before blasting Page Six and the New York Post for their news coverage. "Yet you @Pagesix smear me again as ‘difficult?’ No, the word is CORRUPTION. You @nypost should know- after all scum like you have been in on the 20+ corporate media smear of me,".

However, Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to jail for 23 years for molestation allegations that were filed against him by others.