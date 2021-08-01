RRR's first song: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's track celebrates the bond of friendship

The first song of the much-awaited upcoming period action film RRR is finally out. The song is titled “Dosti” celebrates the bond of friendship.The MM Keeravani track is sung by five talented singers Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Yazin Nazir, Hemachandra and Vijay Yesudasu. It was shared by the official RRR Twitter handle as well as SS Rajamouli who tweeted, "This Friendship day, witness the coming together of 2 powerful opposing forces - Ramaraju & Bheem #Dosti Music.

RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is a multilingual film that will hit the screens on October 13, this year. The film is set in the 1920s, and is a “fictitious story based on two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.” RRR, which is Rajamouli’s first film after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion, will release globally in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam simultaneously. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.