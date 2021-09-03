Rumoured girlfriend Shenaaz Gill cries her heart out at Sidharth Shukla's funeral

Sidharth Shukla's close friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill reached for the late actor's funeral at Oshiwara. Shehnaaz was seated with her brother in the car and was seen crying her heart out.

She reached the Oshiwara crematorium for the last rites of Sidharth Shukla and was rescued by the cops and her brother who escorted her towards the crematorium. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites will happen today in Mumbai around 2 pm. Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on Wednesday. The actor's post mortem repoort was released today and his body was taken from the Cooper hospital.