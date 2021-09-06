Saira Banu discharged from hospital, veteran actress recovering well

Veteran actress Saira Banu has returned home after being discharged from a hospital here, close family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Sunday. Saira Banu, 77, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on August 28 after she complained of breathlessness and other complications such as high blood pressure and high sugar. "Saira ji is doing well. She's discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers," Farooqui wrote on Twitter. On Thursday, hospital doctors had said that Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem -- acute coronary syndrome.

#SairaBanu ji is back home. Discharged from the hospital. Doing well. Resting. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated. 🙏 — faisal farooqui (@FAISALmouthshut) September 5, 2021

Earlier this year, Saira Banu lost her husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, in July. Dilip Kumar, who was battling age related ailments, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, where he died at the age of 98.Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, who married in 1966, starred together in films such as Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya. Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie Junglee opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is known for her performances in films like Padosan, Hera Pheri, Diwana, Shaadi, Purab Aur Paschim, Jwar Bhata, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Resham Ki Dori and Pocket Maar, among others. She was last seen in the 1988 film Faisla.