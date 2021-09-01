Saira Banu out of danger, family refutes heart attack reports

Veteran actress Saira Banu was admitted to the Hinduja hospital after she complained of breathlessness. Now as per a E-Times report, the Padosan actress is out of danger now, and is likely to be discharged soon. “There is nothing to worry, thanks to the almighty. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said Faisal Farooqui, who has been spokesperson for the family for a long time now.

Continuing further, Farooqui said, “Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle.'' “Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending,” adds Farooqui.There were some reports indicating heart attack as the reason behind the current health scare for the 77-year-old actor. “Heart attack nahi tha, chest congestion was the reason, and a lot of doctors are implying that it got bad due to the changes in the weather. Teen din se woh hospital mein hain. Log toh kuch bhi bolenge, haqeeqat main bata raha hun. Also, she is not Covid-19 positive. So, she is resting at the moment,” he shared. Saira Banu's husband and actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in Mumbai in July this year. He was also admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after he complained of breathlessness and he died there on July 7.Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar were co-stars of films such as Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya. The actress married Dilip Kumar in October 1966. Saira Banu was always with Dilip Kumar during his final days at the hospital.

