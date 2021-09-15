Saira Banu to close Dilip Kumar's Twitter account, shares final message for fans

The official Twitter account of late screen icon Dilip Kumar will be closed, family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday. The news comes months after Kumar's death on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment. In a tweet on the verified page, Farooqui wrote that he has received Kumar's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu's consent to close the account. "After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab (sic)," Farooqui said in the post. "Thank you for your continuous love and support," he added.

Both Farooqui and Saira Banu used the account to share information and keep fans updated about Kumar's health in the past. Recently, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital earlier this month after suffering from a minor heart attack. According to eminent cardiologist Dr Nitin S. Gokhale, the left ventricle in her heart had stopped functioning and led to ingress of water in her heart and lungs. "The problem has been controlled for now and she is medically much better now. We shall shift her out of the ICU tomorrow (Thursday) and then decide further measures," Gokhale said. Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in 1966. With Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar co-starred in films such as Bairaag, Duniya, Gopi and Sagina.

