Salim Diwan on upcoming film with Vinay Pathak, Raima Sen

Mumbai, Aug 25 Actor Salim Diwan has opened up on his delayed film 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai', which also stars Vinay Pathak and Raima Sen.

The romantic thriller, helmed by Preeti Singh, was shot in Mumbai and Lonavala in 2019.

"We were thinking of releasing the movie in theatres, but because of lockdown and theatres not being operational, we were unable to release it. I always wanted this movie to be released on the big screen," he said.

Talking about his role in the film, Salim said, "I am playing a character named 'Deepak'. The role is very interesting and exciting."

The 'Bollywood Diaries' actor also had a good time working with Vinay and Raima. "It was an eye-opening experience to see both the actors who are self-made and respectable," he said.

"Both of them have their own stardom. Their journeys in the industry are very inspirational. While one has an actor's background, the other is an outsider. I got to know both the actors at the same time. I appreciate the learning experience that I got from both the actors. I wish to work with them again in the future," he added.

As for the kind of roles he is looking for in Bollywood, he said, "I am looking for something that can bring out the best in me. I don't mind how hard I have to go through it, but I will do it because acting is my passion."

