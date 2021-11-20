Salman Khan asks fans to promote upcoming film ‘Antim’, gets trolled
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 20, 2021 10:45 AM2021-11-20T10:45:09+5:302021-11-20T10:46:50+5:30
Salman Khan on Friday took to Twitter to announce that he will not be promoting his upcoming film ‘Antim’ ...
Salman Khan on Friday took to Twitter to announce that he will not be promoting his upcoming film ‘Antim’ anymore. In the post he wrote,"Ab #ANTIM ke promotions ka zimma mere fans par hain… directly taking the burden off my chest.. love always."
The fim that also stars Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma is scheduled to release on 26 November 2021. Salman Khan wants his fans to take charge and promote the film. ‘Antim: The Final Truth ‘ is directed by Mahesh Majrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films.
However, netizens were quick to react to his and tweet and started trolling him. Check out below what users wrote:
Isse pata chalta h ki kitni bekaar film banai hogi...— BB Fan (@BBfan1_) November 19, 2021
saala promotions me kaun time waste kare 😂
Mere Fans to saale chu*iye hai apne aap dekhenge gaan mra ke 🤣
You deserve our #BoycottAntim— Adi (@Priyank74685077) November 19, 2021
Sab wahi fans ne kiya hai... Thu ne tho talli honeka zimma liya hai hamesha.... akthu💦#BoycottAntim#BoycottBollywoodDruggies— SSRIAN4SSR 🇮🇳 (@pad_71) November 19, 2021
Pata nahi kisne kiya par ab kuch nahi ho sakta..RIP 💐🤲#BoycottAntim#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput— ⛱🕊💮🌝💮🕊⛱ (@itsnimmi68) November 19, 2021
Soothing Moonlight Sushant pic.twitter.com/DH3mvjsisw
Did he really said this? Because all other PR tactics failed, asking fans to do promotions? Directly instigating fans! What a Fall.!!!!!!!— 🇮🇳logicalMind (@logical01801129) November 19, 2021