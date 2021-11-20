Salman Khan asks fans to promote upcoming film ‘Antim’, gets trolled

November 20, 2021

Salman Khan on Friday took to Twitter to announce that he will not be promoting his upcoming film ‘Antim’ ...

Salman Khan on Friday took to Twitter to announce that he will not be promoting his upcoming film ‘Antim’ anymore. In the post he wrote,"Ab #ANTIM ke promotions ka zimma mere fans par hain… directly taking the burden off my chest.. love always."

The fim that also stars Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma is scheduled to release on 26 November 2021. Salman Khan wants his fans to take charge and promote the film. ‘Antim: The Final Truth ‘ is directed by Mahesh Majrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films. 

However, netizens were quick to react to his and tweet and started trolling him.  Check out below what users wrote: 

