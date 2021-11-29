Salman Khan got scared when he started playing his character in Antim

Bollywood Dabbang Salman Khan is known for his fearless personality and action drama films, but do you know the actor got scared by performing his role in the movie Antim- The Final Truth.

Mahesh Manjrekar's film Antim hit the theaters last week, the movie is receiving mixed reviews but the movie is doing good at the box office. The film stars Ayush and Salman both the stars are giving their best for promotions. Recently in a media section, Salman shared his experience in the film. He was asked if he felt scared about playing a cop in Antim as his character in the film is different from the cop roles in past films.

Replying to this Salman said "I knew in my head what I wanted to do with the character. I wanted to play it exactly how it was narrated to me. Mahesh also had the same thought. But when I started playing the character, I got scared, ki yaar main kucch kar nahi raha hoon (I'm not doing anything). But then I drew confidence from the fact that Aayush was playing his character in the way that I thought I should play mine. And if I would play my character that way too, then uska character marta tha (would get quashed). Both of us could not have played our characters the same way. Aayush plays a powerful man but he has got that anger in him."

He further continued, "My character in Antim sports a smile. Paani bhi fekega toh haske phekega (Even if he'd exercise his authority, he'd do it with a smile). So he knows his power. Even when he is having a conversation with the politicians, he will still have a smile on his face. That is the way I portrayed my character. It was good fun."

After being asked if he put special inputs to his character, Salman said "Mahesh and I, both had our inputs. I am playing an inspector and a Sardar in the movie. So I needed to be careful about my role. Be it any community or culture, I have to be careful about playing the respective role. You've got to respect the community and glorify them in the right manner. I've done that in all my films."

Antim: The Final Truth is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films, which stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana.



