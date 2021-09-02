Salman Khan in disbelief after Siddharth Shukla's sudden death due to heart attack

Superstar Salman Khan, mourned the demise of actor and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Siddharth Shukla's death. In his tweet, Salman Khan extended condolences to Siddharth family while mentioning the actor left 'too soon' for his heavily abode. "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP," Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, He followed it up with a folded hand emoji. '

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Hospital sources said he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The postmortem is on at Cooper Hospital and the body will be discharged soon. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Sidharth is known for his roles in daily soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak".He is also popular for his stints in reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".