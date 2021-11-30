Salman Khan praise brother-in-law Ayush Sharma for his efforts in Antim

Salman khan's Antim is setting all new records on the Box office, even though the film received mixed reviews from the audience but it is doing good in the theatres.

The Film stars Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma both are busy in the post promotions of the movie and entertaining audiences with their experiences and story.

Now in a recent interview, Salman was asked how nervous was Ayush Sharma, before filming replying to this Salman said, No, he worked very hard. Whatever anger he had within him about not getting work for so long after his debut, he has put out in this movie through his character, which I feel is the best way to take one’s anger out. The intention was that Aayush should be appreciated and he has been appreciated. It was good fun to make him work more on the sets by telling him to do retakes when he would perform in front of me. And the impact has been quite good. He was also slightly confused about what I was doing on screen. In his own scenes, he was fantastic but when he was face to face with me, then he did get nervous. I had to tell him to relax and do it aaram se. I wasn’t playing up much so he used to think that woh kucch zyada toh nahi kar raha hai (he shouldn’t go overboard)