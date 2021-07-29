Salman Khan shares adorable birthday wish for his Chal Mere Bhai co-star Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt turned a year older today and on the special day, superstar Salman Khan shared a adorable birthday message for his sweet friend. Salman posted a throwback picture with Sanjay from their song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo’.He took to Instagram to wish Sanju on his special day. Along with the picture, Salman wrote, “Happy bday Baba @duttsanjay”

Sanjay also treated fans with a surprise gift on his birthday by releasing a new poster from ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. Sharing the poster with his fans, he wrote, “Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait!” On the work front, Sanjay will be soon in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ alongside Yash and Raveena Tandon. He also has ‘Shamshera’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. On the other hand, Salman will be seen in ‘Kick 2’, ‘Antim’ and ‘Bhaijaan’.