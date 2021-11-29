Salman Khan to launch niece Alizeh in Bollywood?

Amid controversy around nepotism doing the rounds superstar Salman Khan is all set to launch his niece Alizeh Agnihotri in a romance drama flick. According to a Pinkvilla report, the Khan clan is planning a grand launch for Alizeh. A trade informed source informed the portal that Alizeh has been taking lessons for acting and drama for about 2 years now. And her parents along with Salman and the Khan-daan feel that Alizeh is ready for her debut now. Salman is personally looking into the deets about production.

The Sultan actor has always been very fond of Alizeh and has been taking updates about her training and process. The reports state that they are currently finalising the director and the rest of the cast. And that's not it, Salman has been keeping everything hush-hush and he wants to make the grand announcement himself. The shooting of Alizeh's Bollywood debut is said to go on floors in 2022 while the film is said to release in 2023. The romance drama will be produced by Salman under his banner Salman Khan Films. Late choreographer, Saroj Khan has played an instrumental role in grooming the Khan newbie and trained Alizeh in Indian classical dance for over a year. Alizeh finished her studies in London more than a couple of years ago and since then has been undergoing formal training for her Bollywood debut.

