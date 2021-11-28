Salman Khan's fans pour milk on superstar's Antim poster, , actor expresses his displeasure

Salman Khan shared a video of his fans bathing his new film, Antim: The Final Truth’s poster with milk. The actor requested his fans not to waste milk in his post.Taking to Instagram, he shared the video and wrote, “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta. (Many people can’t afford water and you people are wasting milk. If you want to give milk, I request my fans to give it to poor children who don’t get to drink milk.) (sic).”

Earlier, Salman Khan shared another video, in which his fans were seen bursting crackers inside a movie theatre. The actor requested them to refrain from doing such activities, as it could endanger many lives.“Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u (sic),” wrote Salman Khan.Antim is an adaptation of the Zee5 Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. The film also stars Ayush Sharma in a pivotal role.

