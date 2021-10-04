Salman Khan's sister Alvira visits Shah Rukh Khan's residence after Aryan Khan's arrest

After Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home to show her support. Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug-related case by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night. On Monday afternoon, hours after Salman Khan had arrived, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrived at SRK's residence. The paparazzi stationed outside Mannat spotted Alvira in her car. She was seen in her car at entered Mannat from the side entrance which is in a small alley next to Mannat's main entrance.

As part of the investigation, NCB had seized Aryan’s phone and several chats about drug purchases and transactions were reportedly recovered. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) argued saying that a lot of incriminating material was found on Aryan’s WhatsApp chats with drug peddlers which also hints at international drug trafficking. Code names were also reportedly used in the chats. The ASG argued that investigation needs to be conducted about payment methods and the codes used along with probing international transactions. The NCB demanded custodial remand to confront Aryan and the others. The agency sought a 9 day remand. On the other hand, Satish Maneshinde stated that all sections mentioned are bailable. He read previous judgements as well as Rhea Chakraborty's judgement. He also submitted a Supreme Court judgment to show how the WhatsApp chats cannot be used for incriminating an accused. Maneshinde cited a judgment and pointed out how commercial quantity found with one accused cannot be used for incriminating another accused. "Mere chatting on phone without corroboration does not exist. Hence, further custody is not required," Maneshinde argued.

