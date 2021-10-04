Salman meets Shah Rukh Khan after superstar's son gets arrested in drugs case

Bollywood actor Salman Khan reached the residence of superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening after his son Aryan was arested by the NCB in a drugs case. . The actor was seen arriving at Shah Rukh's residence- 'Mannat' in his white Range Rover. Salman was spotted sitting at the front seat, wearing a casual black T-shirt and cap as he reached the gates of Shah Rukh's house to extend support to him.

After meeting SRK, Salman Khan left 'Mannat' shortly after.

On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons namely--Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra-- were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. Aryan Khan, along with Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha after arrest have been remanded to NCB custody till Monday.