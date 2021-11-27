Salman reveals how the song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' was rejected for 6 years

Mumbai, Nov 27 Bollywood star Salman Khan has revealed how the song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' was rejected several times before he decided to use it in his movie 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya', on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

Salman mentioned: "I had this song on a CD for almost 6 years and was rejected by many big music companies at that point in time. I loved the song so much that I decided to use it for my upcoming film of that time 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' and told Sohail that we should use this song for our movie."

'Antim: The Final Truth' actor Salman appeared as a special guest along with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. During the episode he saw contestants Snighdajit Bhowmik and Aravind Nair perform on popular tracks 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain' and 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana'. After looking at their performance, he got nostalgic and shared an anecdote about his song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana'.

He further added on shooting the song shirtless. "We were shooting in Madh Island at that time for this song, and our dress designer was Vikram Phadnis. I had gained muscle at that time and the shirt that he had designed for me was fitting like a blouse on me. We had to send it back to get it fixed but it was taking a lot of time, that's when I asked Sohail if we should shoot this song without a shirt. Sohail wasn't very sure but then when we saw it on the monitor, he said 'let's do it' and that's how I shot for this song shirtless," he concluded.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.

