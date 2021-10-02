Samantha Akkineni announces separation with Naga Chaitanya after 4 years of marriage

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have finally confirmed their separation through an Instagram post. The post stated that they have decide to 'part ways as husband and wife to pursue own paths'.Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared their official statement with their fans post their separation. The post read, 'To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Speculations around their relationship started when the actress dropped her surname from her Twitter handle.

On being asked about relocating to Mumbai during an Instagram Q&A session, she said, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily.” Earlier on Saturday, Samantha had shared a post on what she thinks in moments of despair. "When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it – always." She shared it with the hashtag #MYMOMMASAID.Naga, meanwhile, had said that the rumours about his personal life were hurtful. “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.”