Samantha Akkineni missing from Nag Chaitanya's dinner party for Aamir Khan?

Nagarjuna Akkineni and his family hosted Aamir Khan at dinner earlier this week and a picture from the party has now gone viral. The photo shows Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, sons Chaitanya and Akhil and Love Story director Sekhar Kammula, all cutting a cake with Aamir at their Hyderabad home. However, Samantha Akkineni was absent from the dinner party. At the dinner, Aamir Khan found out that Nag Chaitanya's Love Story release date, September 24, is the same as that of his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s film, Prema Nagar, which released exactly 50 years ago. Nagarjuna also had realisation that his son’s character in Laal Singh Chadha is called Bala Raju, which was the name of an iconic character essayed by his father. Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release in theatres on Christmas, December 25.

Rumours of a rift in Samantha and Chaitanya's marriage have been doing the rounds for a while. In a recent interview to Film Companion, Chaitanya said he chooses to focus on his work amid it all. “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me," he said. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 in Goa.