Samantha Akkineni seeks blessing at Tirupati Balaji Temple

Samantha Akkineni, along with her team flew to Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to seek blessing from Lord Venkateswara. She also shared a happy selfie with her team after darshan.Samantha along with her team took blessing from Venkateswara Swamy at Tirupati. She went with designer Preetham Jukalker, manager Mahendra Babu and others. In the pictures, Samantha can be seen in an emerald green ensemble with a tilak on her forehead. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “A team that prays together stays together.”

Samantha recently enjoyed a Holiday with BFF Shilpa Reddy to Goa. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in The Family Man 2 where she played the Sri-Lankan Tamilian woman Raji. She recently wrapped up the latest schedule of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Puducherry. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the movie is one of the highly anticipated movies and it also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. Aside from this movie, she also has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam in her kitty. The movie is based on the mythological tale of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra and apsara Menaka.