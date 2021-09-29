Samantha denies reports about her moving to Mumbai amid divorce rumours

The divorce rumours on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha seem to be never-ending with new theories floating around the web eeryday. On the first anniversary of her clothing brand Saaki, the actress recently interacted with fans on Instagram in a Q&A session. Sam as she is fodly called, answered about everything from her journey as an entrepreneur to addressing certain rumours doing rounds. While the actress did not open up about rumours surrounding her marital issues with Naga Chaitanya, she did address other ones. “Are you really shifting to Mumbai?” asked a fan, to which she replied, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true.

Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very (happily).”

Recent reports stated that Naga Chaitanya has moved out of home and is living with his parents Nagarjuna and Amala even if the couple haven’t confirmed or denied the rumours of their separation. Samantha was also missing at the Love Story success bash, which was attended by her husband Naga Chaitanya, his co-star Sai Pallavi, and father-in-law Nagarjuna. Love Story, which opened in theatres worldwide last Friday, has grossed over ₹20 crores at the box-office as of Tuesday. While the success meet was attended by the film’s cast and crew, Chaitanya’s wife Samantha Akkineni’s absence raised a lot of questions. Last week, Aamir Khan attended the pre-release event to show his support for the release of Love Story. After the event, Nagarjuna, wife Amala and sons Chaitanya and Akhil hosted Aamir Khan at dinner. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, Samantha was nowhere to be seen.

