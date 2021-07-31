Samantha drops her surname Akkineni from Twitter and Insta handles

Samantha has changed her name from ' Samantha Akkineni' to 'S'. The actress dropped Akkineni from her display name on Twitter and Instagram. However, her name on Facebook continues to be Samantha Akkineni. After her marriage with Naga Chaitanya in 2017, she changed her name from Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Samantha Akkineni. However, as she removed the entire name and kept the only S, this has sparked rumours if there is trouble in her marriage or family life.

On the work front, Samantha is presently busy with the shooting of mythological drama Shaakuntalam. She will share screen space with Allu Arha and Dev Mohan in the film. She is expected to resume the shooting of director Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has an untitled horror film with Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan. Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and talented actors in the South. Ever since her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave, the actress is hailed as one of the top stars in India. Samantha’s portrayal as Raji, in the recently-released series 'The Family Man 2', opened to largely stellar reviews from both the critics as well as the audiences.