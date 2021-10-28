Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes her pictures with Naga Chaitanya after divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted nearly all her pictures on Instagram with Naga Chaitanya, weeks after the couple's separation. Samantha has deleted photos from their wedding and also several others from their holidays together.The actress has deleted around 100 pictures, majorly all from their wedding. The pictures of Chaitanya that remain on her feed are ones with her pet Hash, group pictures with friends and some old pictures from their trips together.Earlier this month, both Samantha and Chaitanya issued a statement announcing their separation. It read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement concluded. After they announced their divorce, Akkineni Nagarjuna, father of Naga Chaitanya, tweeted, "With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength. "The couple got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in Goa as per Hindu rituals on October 6, 2017, and then by Christian customs on October 7, 2017. The duo were one of the most powerful couples from the entertainment industry. On the work front, Samantha has wrapped up shoots of her two upcoming films- Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

