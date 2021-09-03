Sambhavna Seth gets into a ugly fight with cops at Sidharth Shukla's funeral

Television star and film actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on Thursday. Reportedly, he was brought dead to Cooper Hospital. The Balika Vadhu star's funeral procession is currently going on at Oshiwara in Mumbai. Amidst all of this a video of actress Sambhavna Seth arguing with cops at the late actor's funeral has gone viral. In the video clipping, the former Big Boss contestant and her hubby is seen fighting with the cops. The actress is seen warning the cops in the video.

Speaking about Siddharth Shukla's demise, the controversial actress in her interview with E-Times said, "I am in shock. I just came from his house, and I saw his mother was in shock. After Shushant Singh Rajput, the major shocking news for me is Sidharth's demise. I just don't believe that he is no more. His mother told us he asked for water and slept again. Later, when she went back to check on her son and saw Sidharth sleeping but not responding. I feel like a personal loss after Sushant. I don't have words to express my sadness.. Several actors of the television industry including Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Shanu, Shefali Jariwala, among others reached the crematorium for the actor's last rites.