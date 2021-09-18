Sameera Reddy enjoy her weekend in Goa donning a one-piece swimsuit

Sameera Reddy shared a picture from the beach in Goa and mentioned how she would continue to celebrate her ‘Indian complexion’. The Musafir actress posted a selfie look with the caption, “In a world promoting fair skin, I’m most happy to bask in the golden sun to enhance my yummy Indian complexion. #sunnydays #weekendvibes #family #getaway Goa.” The selfie showed Sameera in a coffee and white coloured one-piece swimsuit. A few days ago, she had shared a couple of photos showing off her 'white hair'. Alongside it, she wrote a long note explaining why she chooses to cover the white hair only when she feels like it and not due to any social obligation.

Stating that her dad, who was worried that people will judge his daughter, recently questioned her on why wasn't she covering her hair, Sameera wrote in her caption that although she did understand his concern, she was not concerned about people judging her or not finding her appealing. "My dad asked me why I’m not covering my white hair. He was worried about people judging me. I answered ‘So what if they did .. Did it mean I’m old. Not pretty. Not groomed. Not appealing?’ I told him that I’m not paranoid about it like I I used to be and that freedom is liberating," Sameera Reddy wrote in her post. The 42-year-old often shares her journey and struggles as a mother on social media and fun video with her mother-in-law sassy sasu. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ opposite Sohail Khan and Sanjay Dutt. She was last seen on screen in the Kannada film ‘Varadhanayaka’ in 2013.