Samir Soni on his book: 'I turned to my diary, discovered my real self'

Mumbai, Dec 3 Actor Samir Soni, who has turned an author with his 'My Experiments with Silence', which stems from diary entries, gives a glimpse of what goes in the mind of an introvert like him, in a world which is inherently outgoing given the social nature of human beings, and how he made his way through it.

The actor's book ‘My Experiments with Silence' that hit the stands on November 27.

Talking about the book, Samir said: "These diary entries are an introvert's entries of how I look at the world, how I have gotten my way through showbiz despite being someone who is not very outgoing. I have put together my heart in this book. At a time where people seek validation, I chose to turn to my safe place, my diary, and that's how I discovered my real self".

Explaining how being an introvert had its share of disadvantages and benefits.

He added: "I haven't been someone who is socially very active and that might have been a disadvantage on most instances, but as an actor, it was an advantage for me because it enabled me to connect with my character better".

Through his diary, the actor provides an insight on how healing is never a linear process and hopes that the book will help the readers with answers to the questions that have long agitated the human mind.

Speaking about one instance where his diary bailed him out of the troubled waters of uneasy days, he concluded: "When I received my first award and my name was announced, it was rock silence, there was no one clapping for me but my diary helped me get through such days. I have put myself out there despite such lows, but in the end, I am also thankful for my highs, and my diary has truly helped me through all of it."

