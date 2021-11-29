Sana Khan's 'Aziyat' a telling song about taking a stand in a toxic relationship

Mumbai, Nov 29 After the folk Sufi 'Nammazann', Sana Khan is back with another soulful song titled 'Aziyat' performed by Pratyush Dhiman. Directed by Rajan Bir, the song which released recently on Play DMF, tells the story of a couple who eventually break apart in a toxic relationship.

Talking about her character in the music video, Sana says, "Essaying the role of a girl who chooses her own strength over love in 'Aziyat' felt very empowering. I wish for every girl to be able to do the same. The success of the song and the love and appreciation that has come by for it is overwhelming. I loved the song the first time I heard it and now I am happy that the listeners love it just as much."

The song composed and performed by Pratyush Dhiman has been shot exquisitely by Shinda Singh and boasts of beautiful imagery across a spectrum of colour palettes from pastel to neon. Talking about the song, Pratyush Dhiman says, "'Aziyat' is a song which is very close to my heart. The song is dedicated to all the couples who had to part ways with their loved ones."

"The lyrics of the song convey the pain of love draining out of a relationship. It has been written in a way that's relatable to the young couples of this generation. With the release of Aziyat, I hope that love transcends any number of tiffs you have. I can't wait to know what the listeners think about it", he concludes.

