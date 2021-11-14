Sandeepa Dhar to star in Imtiaz Ali's web show

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Sandeepa Dhar is collaborating with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for his yet-untitled upcoming web show.

Exploring new dimensions of versatility with an interesting project, Sandeepa marks her first collaboration with the prolific storyteller Imtiaz for a web show in the comedy genre.

Directed by 'Laila Majnu' director Sajid Ali and Archit, the show is written by Imtiaz.

Talking about the same, Sandeepa says, "For every actor it is a great opportunity to work with a marvellous storyteller like Imtiaz Ali, who is known to bring out the best in his actors."

She added: "The characters from his stories come alive so beautifully on screen and stay etched in our minds as well as our lives."

Sandeepa says that she has always craved for roles that stand out as an individual with elements that make it distinct and memorable.

"We have already shot major portions of the show and I'm extremely thrilled about our collaboration and I am eagerly looking forward to present the show to the audience."

Apart from the same, Sandeepa will also be seen in Anushka Sharma's production 'Mai', which will stream on Netflix.

