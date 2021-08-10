Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt birthday message for his daughter Trishala

On the occasion of his daughter Trishala Dutt's birthday on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt message for her.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Khal Nayak' star shared a childhood picture of Trishala, where Sanjay is seen holding his firstborn in his arms.

"Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father," he captioned the post.

Since Trishala lives in New York, Sanjay talked about their long-distance relationship.

"Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt!" he added.

Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and late actor Richa Sharma. Sanjay and Richa tied the knot in 1987. However, within two years of the marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in New York in December 1996.

Sanjay married Maanayata in 2008, and the two have twins--son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay's upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is releasing on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk.

Sanjay will also star in 'Shamshera', in which he will be in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vani Kapoor.

( With inputs from ANI )

