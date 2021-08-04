Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shines in a bright yellow bikini

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has shared a new picture from her vacation in Hawaii. The star kid posed in a pool, wearing a bright yellow bikini. A garden and the ocean served as her background. Trishala completed her look with a flower in her hair. She shared the picture with a flower emoji. Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt complimented Trishala's picture. She took to the comments section and called her a "beauty," and dropped a heart-eyed emoji.

A few days ago Trishala shared glimpses of her dad Sanjay Dutt's 62nd birthday celebrations in California. "Happy birthday, Papa Dukes. Welcome to the USA. I can't wait to see you," Trishala wrote in an Instagram story, which also shared a glimpse of an airplane banner with the happy birthday message floating in the sky. She shared multiple pictures of Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram stories to wish him on his special day. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child, from his first marriage to the late Richa Sharma. Richa died in 1996 due to a brain tumour. Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays.

