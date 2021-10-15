Sapna Thakur recalls celebrating Dussehra in Chandigarh

Mumbai, Oct 15 Actress Sapna Thakur who plays the role of 'Samaira' in 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' recalls celebrating Dussehra in her hometown of Chandigarh. She says it was all fun and the festival was celebrated in a grand way.

The actress shares: "Ever since I came to Mumbai, I haven't been able to experience Dussehra in its grandest form here yet. But in Chandigarh, the festival is celebrated in a pretty glorious manner. In fact, 20 days before the main festival, we celebrate Ram Leela with our close ones too, and I have a number of warm memories associated with those days."

She reminisces further enjoying the festivity with family, enjoying fair and munching snacks.

"I remember all of us would meet together in the cold weather and experience the festivities together all night long while munching peanuts and other snacks. On the final day of Ram Leela when 'Ravan Dahan' would take place, grand 'melas' would also be set up and the ten-headed idol of Raavan would be set in flames. I was quite young the last time I visited that 'mela' and I remember getting lost among the crowds."

"But overall, I've had great fun during Dussehra till now and I wish everyone a happy season of festivities," concludes Sapna.

