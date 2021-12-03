Sara Ali Khan bags Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon award, know Sara Ali Khan's ideal life partner

The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ was being yesterday at Sahara Star in Mumbai. At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Sara Ali Khan won the Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon. Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actress.

The actress's huge crush on Kartik Aaryan is always the talk of the town, but do you know what kind of guy Sara Ali Khan really wants in her life.



During her recent interview with ETimes Sara opened up about her choices and personal life, she also talked about how she wants her future partner to be, Sara wants her future partner to be someone who will live with her and her mom Amrita Singh. "I'll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mom. I'm never going to leave her. Jokes apart, my mother is a very liberal woman. She is my third eye in everyday life. She is the sound of reason, so, no, I'm never running away." Sara said.

She further talked about her life experiences while growing up "the experiences that I had growing up. I grew up fast and saw a lot in life. Perhaps they helped me grow up a little faster, I think it was about living with my mom. Living with a single mother in today's day and age makes you a little tougher and harder than you need to be. You don't live in a La La Land for too long then. You see the world for what it is."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be soon seen in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.



