Sara Ali Khan loses her cool on security guard for pulling paparazzo

Actor Sara Ali Khan lost her cool on her security guard for pushing a paparazzo. On Instagram, several videos surfaced as Sara headed back to her car after a press event for the launch of her song, Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re. In a video, Sara stood near her car and was seen telling a person not to push anyone and even apologised to those present around her. At first, she asked, "Woh giraya kisko aapne (Whom did you push down)?" When people around said,

"Koi nahi gira (no one fell down), Sara replied, "Nahi nahi, jisko giraya woh chale gaye (No no the one who was pushed went away)."She then said, "Sorry bolna please. Thank you." Before leaving she again scolded the man, "Aap nahi kijiye aise. Dhakka mat dijiye, koi baat nahi (Dont do like this. Don't push anyone it's okay)." She said, "Thank you Thank you. I'm sorry" as she got inside her vehicle. On the work front, the Kedarnath actress will soon be seen in Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.Atrangi Re, which marks Sara Ali Khan’s first project with Aanand L Rai, will release on December 24.

