Sara Ali Khan redefines a truly peaceful vacation

Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in Ladakh along with actor Radhika Madan and musician Jasleen Royal. The 'Kedarnath' star's Ladakh diaries have redefined what a truly peaceful vacation looks like.

In her latest Instagram post, on Saturday, Sara shared a string of images and video clips from the trip.

In the first picture, Sara can be seen sitting while the sun sets in the beautiful background.

Another picture shows the 'Love Aaj Kal' star sitting in a basket swing chair with a hot beverage in her hand, while she looks at the picturesque landscape.

In the video clip, Sara looked peaceful as she meditated in a Buddhist monastery. She can be seen wearing a soft pink shawl with her hair neatly tied in a braid.

Sara's post was flooded with lakhs of likes within an hour of her uploading it.

Many fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor