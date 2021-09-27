Sardar Udham Singh Teaser: Vicky Kaushal shines as the revolutionary freedom fighter

On Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, Vicky Kaushal shared the first look at the biopic of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. The film releases on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. In the clip, we see Kaushal’s character piecing a document together. The camera then shifts focus to a stack of passports which displays different names, presumably aliases of our hero. One of those passports belong to Sardar Udham Singh.

Belonging to the revolutionary Ghadar Party, Sardar Udham Singh assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, a former lieutenant governor of the Punjab in India, on 13 March 1940 in the UK. The killing was in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, for which O’Dwyer was responsible. He was hanged in July 1940 after being convicted of murder. A couple of days back, Vicky Kaushal shared a poster of the film and announced that the film will be releasing in October. The film also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar, who will play the part of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The biopic is helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

