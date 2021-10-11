Satish Maneshinde to approach HC if Aryan's bail gets rejected

Accused Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde today said, "It is natural that if bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We've filed the bail application here (Special NDPS court in Mumbai). Hearing is likely to take place today." Meanwhile, a new counsel could be appointed alongside senior advocate Satish Maneshinde in the lead team representing him as per a E-Times report.

Aryan was denied bail by a Mumbai Court on Friday after he was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on October 4 which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7. They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

