‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ director Milap Zaveri returns to Twitter after a year

Director Milap Zaveri has rejoined Twitter after he quit the micro-blogging site last year in September. He took to his handle and was all praise for Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma’s newly released digital show.Last year, he had issued a statement on his Instagram handle and informed about quitting Twitter. He had written, “When I joined Twitter it was a great place to express one's views, thoughts, musings. To connect with people. To appreciate others. To be updated with the latest news. But off late it's become an extemely toxic place full of trolls and negativity. But I'm a very positive person! Hence, today I bid it adieu.”

Back on Twitter after more than a year ❤️ My 1st tweet is an appreciation one for how BRILLIANT #MumbaiDiaries is 😍👏 Take a bow @nikkhiladvani@monishaadvani@madhubhojwani@EmmayEntertain for this extraordinary show! Congrats @PrimeVideo So proud of @z_maahir who has edited it — zmilap (@MassZaveri) September 11, 2021

Milap Zaveri is currently, helming John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2. Divya Khosla is starring opposite John in the film. They have completed the shoot of the film. It was slated to release last year, but due to the pandemic, they had to postpone it. The makers are yet to announce the new release date. The first part of the Satyameva Jayate was released in 2018. The film was a major hit at the box office, which prompted the makers to come up with its sequel. While the first film dealt with just corruption, the sequel aims to tackle corruption in all spheres - from the police to politicians, industrialists, and even the common man.