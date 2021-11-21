Scarlett Johansson reveals how she makes her SNL star husband Colin Jost laugh

To make a comedian laugh, one must carry a high sense of humour; but seems like it's not the same case with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson who is married to SNL star Colin Jost!

The 'Black Widow' star became the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 18. The honour is presented to an artist who has made significant contributions to the film industry.

During a media interaction, the star revealed to People magazine her trick for keeping her husband Colin in funny spirits.

When asked about the one thing she can always depend on to make the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live star crack up, the Oscar-nominated actor said, "Oh my God. I'm sure I have all kinds of weird voices that I probably do. He's a sucker for a creepy, weird voice, or a strange, far-away stare or smile."

The couple recently welcomed their first child together--- son Cosmo. Johansson is also a mother to her 7-year-old daughter Rose, who she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson who tied the knot with Jost in October of 2020 after getting engaged in May of 2019 and dating for two years; also credited her family for constantly inspiring her throughout her ongoing career.

"I have two wonderful children and I think it's really important for both of them to see their parents are fulfilled and that is doing the work that they love and are following their dreams and are passionate about what they do. I think that's really meaningful for them," Johansson concluded.

The recent award ceremony marked the first time the 'Lucy' star and Jost have walked the red carpet together in two years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor