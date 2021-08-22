'Schitt's Creek' farewell tour cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy have decided to cancel the 'Schitt's Creek' North American farewell tour over concerns about the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Eugene and Dan Levy took to Twitter on Saturday to share that 'Schitt's Creek: The Farewell Tour' has been cancelled due to health and safety concerns.

In the joint statement, the father-son duo wrote, "To our incredible Schitt's Creek fans, when we postponed the Schitt's Creek: The Farewell Tour, we had every hope and intention of traveling to see you later this year."

"However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we've found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future," Dan and Eugene continued.

"So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic," the duo added.

"We're so sorry to be missing you, and we will continue to try to find a way to see you in the future," they said, reassuring fans that all tickets will be refunded.

The tour, which was set to celebrate the end of the Canadian Pop TV sitcom, had been scheduled to take place in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Phoenix.

'Schitt's Creek', which premiered in 2015 on Canada's CBC network, wrapped up its six-season run last April.

It stars Dan and Eugene alongside Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy as the Roses, a formerly affluent and out-of-touch family who lose all their money and are forced to live in a small town, the last property they own.

Along the way, they meet quirky townspeople played by Sarah Levy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliot, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, and more.

Earlier this year, Sarah, who played cafe owner Twyla, told People magazine hosts Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein that she would be down for a motion picture follow-up to the comedy series.

"I keep hearing about a movie!" she said. "This remains to be seen, but I'm here for it if that's the case."

Speaking to People magazine last year, Dan also opened up about a potential 'Schitt's Creek' movie.

"I don't think there's a single person on our team, cast or crew, that wouldn't want to come back for a movie," he said in an interview for People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

"But at the same time, I think the success of the show really was tied so closely to the care that was put into it and the quality that was put into it," he continued.

"If I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we've already done in a way that feels good and exciting and new and fresh and challenges our actors, then great. I go to sleep willing that idea to come to me," he added.

With seven Emmy wins in 2020, 'Schitt's Creek' set a record for the most wins for a comedy series in a single season -- sweeping the four main comedy acting categories.

( With inputs from ANI )

