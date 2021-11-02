'Schitt's Creek' star Eugene Levy to host travel series for Apple

The 'Schitt's Creek' alum Eugene Levy is set to host and executive produce a new travel series for Apple. The actor will take fans on the road to explore hotels and people around the world.

As per Variety, the upcoming travel show is titled 'The Reluctant Traveler'. It will see Levy visit some of the world's most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them.

Just don't call this a retirement trip for the legendary actor. According to Variety, Eugene has agreed to get out of his comfort zone and expand his horizons while travelling. He has high hopes that what he will witness will help create the next chapter in his life.

The new series will be produced for Apple by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley. A premiere date and episode count have not yet been revealed yet.

'The Reluctant Traveler' is the latest entry in Apple's growing list of documentaries and docuseries. Others include 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry', Werner Herzog's 'Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds', and 'Boys State'.

Levy most recently starred in and co-created the hit comedy series 'Schitt's Creek' with his son, Dan Levy. He earned two Emmy nominations for best actor in a comedy series for the show, winning the award in 2020 for the show's final season.

Levy has been a mainstay in film and television for decades now, originally breaking out during his time on the Canadian sketch comedy series 'SCTV'. His film roles include the 'American Pie' franchise, multiple collaborations with Christopher Guest including 'Best in Show' and 'A Mighty Wind', and more.

( With inputs from ANI )

