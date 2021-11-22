'Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse' actor Joey Morgan dies at 28

Hollywood actor Joey Morgan, who starred in comedies like 'Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse', 'Flower' and 'Compadres', has died at the age of 28.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for the actor said in a statement, "Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning. It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private." No cause of death was given.

'Scouts' director Christopher Landon paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, writing, "Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honoured to have known him."

On Instagram, 'Flower' star Zoey Deutch posted a picture of her and Morgan with a caption that said, "Rest in peace Joey. A deeply kind, talented, special person. We love you."

The Chicago-born Morgan made his acting debut in Paramount's action-comedy 'Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse' (2015), playing the role of Augie Foster, and was one of three leads alongside Tye Sheridan and Logan Miller.

The following year he was the co-lead in the Mexican-American production 'Compadres', a comedy in which he played a teen hacker paired up with an ex-cop played by Omar Chaparro.

In 2017, Morgan starred as the troubled teen Luke Sherman in Max Winkler's dark comedy 'Flower', which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Morgan was praised for his performance and was selected by Indie Wire as one of Tribeca's breakout talents for that year, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Morgan enjoyed a prolific 2018, starring in the indie comedies 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser' and 'Camp Manna' and making an appearance in the TBS comedy Angie Tribeca. His last major film credit came in 2020 in the sci-fi comedy 'Max Reload' and the 'Nether Blasters'.

On the television end, Morgan starred in an episode of 'Chicago Med' and had a recurring role in 2019's 'Critters: A New Binge'.

( With inputs from ANI )

