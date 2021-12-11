See, Mukesh Ambani Memory Wall, which is filled with rare photographs

The great and richest family of India, Ambani's never fails to be in the headlines. They are the center of attraction in the country, everything about them is unique and special, from their wedding to newborn babies. Their house Antilia has another level of fan base, everyone seems curious to know what exactly does Anitlia looks like from inside. And here's we have some thing special for you.

One of the picture of Ambani's house is going viral on social media, the picture is seem to be from Antilia, where it been seen the beautiful wall full of photographs in it, the photographs of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.



Few months back celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda thanked all her celeb clients for trusting her work. She also posted many pictures with celebs on her Instagram handle, but what caught the attention of fans is, where she posed in front of the wall of Ambani house, it is been seen that the wall is covered with full of photographs, which features childhood and unseen pics of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, the wall also features Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Dhirubhai Ambani and Koikilaben Ambani, in the photographs. The space also had flower and candle adornments, the wall was looking so beautiful.