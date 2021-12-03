'Shabaash Mithu' to hit the screens on Feb 4, 2022

Mumbai, Dec 3 On the occasion of Mithali Raj's birthday on Friday, the release date of 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu has been announced. It will hit the screens on February 4, 2022.

'Shabaash Mithu' is the coming-of-age tale of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali's life with Taapsee essaying the titular role.

Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role.

'Shabaash Mithu' has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali's iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu's Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is Directed by Srijit Mukherji and Written by Priya Aven.

