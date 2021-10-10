Shah Rukh Khan completely broken and helpless after Aryan's drugs scandal

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently going through the most unfortunate phase of his life. Since last week, King Khan and his family have been in the news because Aryan Khan got arrested along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and four others by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid was carried out on Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. As per the reports, SRK had planned to resume his shooting, and from Monday, he thought his son Aryan would be back home. But things didn't turn as expected, and he has indefinitely postponed his work engagements. According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”.

The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father. "He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail after a Mumbai court on Friday rejected his bail plea, after he was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. Aryan has been booked under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Meanwhile, the magistrate court on Saturday sent Achit Kumar, who the NCB has claimed used to supply drugs to Aryan Khan and Merchant. Kumar was held on the basis of the statement given by Khan and Merchant. The agency has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the drugs bust case.

