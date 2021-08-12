Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude to cast, makers of 'Chak De! India'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, shared a social media post expressing gratitude to the makers and cast of his critically acclaimed film 'Chak De! India'. The sports drama had recently completed 14 years of its theatrical release on August 10.

Taking to his Instagram handle, SRK shared a hazy selfie flaunting his stubble look, while sporting a blue and black coloured hoodie.

Expressing gratitude, the 'My Name Is Khan' actor captioned the post as, "Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And #ShimitAmin, Adi, @yrf , #MirRanjanNegi, #JaideepSahni, @sudeepchatterjee.isc , @sukhwindersinghofficial and all involved with this labour of love for making me the 'Gunda' of the film...."

In 'Chak De! India' SRK played the role of Kabir Khan who was the coach of the Indian women's hockey team. The superstar had won millions of hearts with his stint in the movie and his character continues to rule the hearts of fans.

Directed by Shimit Amin, the film was made under the banner of YRF and was produced by Aditya Chopra.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' directed by Anand L Rai, is now shooting for 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

( With inputs from ANI )

