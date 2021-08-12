Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as Chak De India clocks 14 years

Chak De India continues to be one of the most memorable performances of Shah Rukh Khan.On Thursday, two days after the film completed 14 years of release, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to thank the team. Sharing a blurry selfie, Khan thanked the girls and for making him the ‘gunda’ of the film. "Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience.

Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And Shimit, Adi, @yrf, #MirRanjanNegi, @jaideepsahni, @sudeepdop, @Sukhwindermusic and all involved with this labour of love for making me the ‘Gunda’ of the film…. pic.twitter.com/zf9rhOhQ4C — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2021

Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De India released in 2007. It is partially inspired by former Indian hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi. In the film Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a former hockey player who is appointed as the coach of the Indian women's hockey team. The film won the National Film Award in 2007. It stars Vidya Malwade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla, Chitranshi Rawat, Tanya Abrol, Shubhi Mehta, Masochon Zimik and Seema Azmi, among others.

