Shah Rukh Khan requests his Bollywood friends to not visit Mannat after Aryan Khan’s Arrest?

Shah Rukh Khan and family are currently going through a tough time as the eldest child of the family Aryan Khan has been embroiled in a drugs controversy. According to reports, the superstar has since been receiving calls and text messages from his close friends from the Bollywood film industry. While fellow B-town star Salman Khan and sister Alvira zoomed over to Mannat to be by SRK's side, others, including Deepika Padukone, Kajol, director Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and many others have been reaching out to him on phone, states an India Today report.

Now the latest buzz is that SRK’s team has put out a request to Bollywood celebs to avoid visiting the family at their residence, keeping in mind the security hassle with the paparazzi gathered outside the bungalow. Several Bollywood stars have spoken up and raised suspicion over the motive behind the NCB arresting the star kid. Celebs like Alvira Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and more have also visited SRK thereafter, while SRK’s co-stars Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, have extended support via social media. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who is extremely close to SRK and Gauri Khan and considers Aryan his godchild, dashed back to Mumbai, after Aryan's custody was extended till October 7. The NCB on Monday claimed before a city court that "shocking and incriminating" material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking.