Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan consumed 'Charas' - Reports

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday at around 2pm after being interrogated over the cruise rave party that the agency raided on Saturday night. Aryan has been arrested under Section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the NDPS Act. Now according to a E-Times report, Khan has been booked for consumption of charas. Early on Sunday, it was reported that Aryan Khan, along with seven others, was detained for interrogation. In the afternoon, it was confirmed that Aryan Khan was booked in connection with the rave party case from where 13 gm cocaine, 21 gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstacy), 5 gm MD, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash were recovered.

For the unversed, the Cruise liner, Cordelia Cruises, carrying 800-1,000 passengers, left from Mumbai after around a dozen people were detained by the NCB on Saturday night and around 200 decided not to go ahead with the trip. It will return to the city on Monday morning. NCB officials said they are carrying out further raids in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Khan has been booked only for consumption under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, which attracts a maximum punishment of one year or with fine which may extend to Rs 20,000. NCB had sought custody of the arrested trio till October 5. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde had pleaded for Aryan’s bail arguing that it was a bailable offence and no contraband had been found in his possession. But the court remanded the trio in custody till Monday.

