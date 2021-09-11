Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome their first child, a baby girl

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl according to a BollywoodLife report. The Pavitra Rishta star had hosted a baby shower for his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor few weeks ago. he couple is yet to make an official confirmation about the birth of their daughter. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor had tied the knot in November last year in a court marriage. The popular actor had met Ruchikaa after working in a couple of projects under the Balaji banner.

The two had shared pictures from the court marriage last year on their Instagram. The couple was to throw a grand reception party in 2021 but their plans were disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic. Shaheer had shared in an interview with Etimes TV about the changes in his life after marriage. He said that he and Ruchikaa had entered a new phase of life and were learning new things every day. Shaheer had also added that he was living in Mumbai alone for so many years and after getting hitched, he was sharing space with Ruchikaa. On the work front, Presently Shaheer Sheikh is in the news for the Pavitra Rishta reboot show along with actress Ankita Lokhande.